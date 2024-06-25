Left Menu

Brooke Henderson & Alena Sharp Set to Represent Canada in Paris 2024 Olympics

Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp will represent Canada in the women’s golf tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Both athletes have previously competed at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. Henderson, ranked 14th in the world, and Sharp, winner of bronze at the 2023 Pan Am Games, are excited to represent their country.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2024 02:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 02:53 IST
Brooke Henderson & Alena Sharp Set to Represent Canada in Paris 2024 Olympics

Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp will represent Canada in the women's golf tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Golf Canada said on Monday. Paris 2024 will mark the third Olympic appearance for both Henderson and Sharp after they competed at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

World number 14 Henderson, whose tie for seventh at Rio 2016 marks Canada's best Olympic finish in women's golf, has five top-10 finishes this LPGA season and counts two majors among her 13 career victories. "Any time you can go and represent your country it's a very proud moment," said 26-year-old Henderson. "To be able to wear the Maple Leaf and go to Paris is really exciting for me."

The 43-year-old Sharp, who is 292nd in the rankings, won bronze at the 2023 Pan Am Games in Chile, has 16 career top-10 finishes on the LPGA Tour and has made the cut in three of four events played this year. "Reaching the Olympics for a third time was a huge goal of mine coming into this year and I am extremely proud to have achieved it," said Sharp. "Representing Canada is the highest honour I've had in my career."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024