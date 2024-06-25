Gary Lineker's Fiery Critique Sparks Debate Over England's Euro Performance

Gary Lineker's stinging criticism of England's performance at the European Championship reverberated throughout the football community.

However, Gareth Southgate remained undeterred, mentioning that he was 'oblivious' to Lineker's sharp remarks. 'It is not important to me at all,' Southgate remarked on Monday. 'If you don't open yourself to it, it can't affect you.'

England's build-up to their final Group C clash against Slovenia on Tuesday has been overshadowed by media and public scrutiny following their 1-1 draw with Denmark. 'We have to reflect the mood of the nation,' Lineker, a former England captain, commented on his podcast, The Rest is Football. 'I can't imagine anybody, who is English, that would have enjoyed England's performance because it was lethargic, it was dour.'

Though Lineker used a four-letter word to describe the team's effort, Southgate chose not to engage. 'The great thing about being in this job for a long time is I've learned how to manage myself,' Southgate said.

Lineker, the highest-paid star on BBC, has previously stirred controversy with his political views, comparing the UK government's rhetoric on migrants to Nazi Germany. Now, his focus on the national football squad has sparked another wave of debate.

Southgate, however, was clear: 'We are a high-profile team with expectations. I don't need to engage in external criticism because I am my own biggest critic.'

Appointed England manager in 2016, Southgate led the team to the 2018 World Cup semifinals and the Euro 2020 final. However, England missed victory in both, falling to Italy on penalties in the last Euros and exiting to France in the World Cup quarterfinals in 2022.

