Ashwin Backs Naib’s Tactics in Crucial T20 World Cup Clash

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin came to the defense of Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib, who engaged in on-field histrionics during a must-win T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh. Ashwin argued that Naib's actions were justified, given the high stakes of the Super Eight clash.

Naib was seen falling on his back while clutching his thighs during the 12th over, right after coach Jonathan Trott signaled to slow down the proceedings as rain was imminent, with Afghanistan holding an advantage. Ashwin commented on his YouTube channel, stating, "Jonathan Trott was telling from the dressing room to slow it down and after that Naib fell on the ground like a broken tree branch. Everyone is saying he will be penalised for it. But what's the problem? The guy is playing for his country, trying to win a World Cup qualifier."

The ICC's playing conditions dictate that players can face up to a two-match ban for deliberate or repetitive time-wasting tactics. However, Naib might escape with a warning from the match referee. Ashwin also provided a strategic analysis for Afghanistan's semifinal against South Africa, advising them to be cautious in the early overs due to the unpredictable nature of the Tarouba pitch.

