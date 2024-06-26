Left Menu

FIFA Awards Niger Win in Postponed World Cup Qualifier Against Congo

FIFA has awarded Niger a win and three points in a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Congo, postponed earlier. Congo refused to travel to Kinshasa due to stadium issues, leading to a 3-0 forfeit loss. Niger is now second in Group E, with Morocco leading.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 16:11 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

FIFA has awarded Niger a win and the full three points in a 2026 World Cup soccer qualifier with Congo that was postponed this month, the world governing body said on Wednesday.

Congo had refused to travel to Kinshasa, capital of neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, for their home game after their stadium in Brazzaville was deemed not to have met hosting requirements. Niger did travel, and were awarded the game 3-0, which leaves them second in Group E on six points, three behind leaders Morocco. Congo are stuck on zero points from their three matches.

Only the top team in each of the nine pools is guaranteed a place at the expanded World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. "The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to declare the match lost by forfeit 3-0 by the representative team of Congo," FIFA said in a statement.

It said the Alphonse Massemba-Debat Stadium in Brazzaville could not have been used until renovations, including the laying of a new pitch, were completed. Congolese Sports Minister Hughes Nguilondile declared the stadium ready in late May, but it was deemed too late to move the fixture. FIFA ordered it to go ahead in Kinshasa as originally planned, leading to Congo's withdrawal in protest.

