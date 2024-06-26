Eight Indians Advance to Asian Junior Squash Championship Quarterfinals
Yusha Nafees and seven other Indian players have progressed to the quarterfinals of the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships. Highlights include Nafees' win in the U-17 category and second-seed Shiven Agarwal's victory in the U-15 category. Other young athletes also posted impressive performances across various age groups and categories.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Yusha Nafees, along with seven compatriots, has moved into the quarterfinals of the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships on Wednesday.
The sixth-seeded Nafees clinched victory against Iranian competitor Md Saleh Akhani with scores of 11-7, 11-5, 11-6 in the boys' U-17 second round. Meanwhile, second-seeded Shiven Agarwal triumphed over local challenger Rayyan Bahadur with a dominating 11-9, 11-1, 11-5 win in the boys' U-15 category.
In other notable performances, several Indian players achieved success across various age categories, including Dhruv Bopana, Goushika M, Aadya Budhia, Anika Dubey, Diva Shah, Unnati Tripathi, Nirupama Dubey, and Shameena Riaz, showing promising potential for the future of Indian squash.
