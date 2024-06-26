Left Menu

Eight Indians Advance to Asian Junior Squash Championship Quarterfinals

Yusha Nafees and seven other Indian players have progressed to the quarterfinals of the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships. Highlights include Nafees' win in the U-17 category and second-seed Shiven Agarwal's victory in the U-15 category. Other young athletes also posted impressive performances across various age groups and categories.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 26-06-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 20:11 IST
Eight Indians Advance to Asian Junior Squash Championship Quarterfinals
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Yusha Nafees, along with seven compatriots, has moved into the quarterfinals of the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships on Wednesday.

The sixth-seeded Nafees clinched victory against Iranian competitor Md Saleh Akhani with scores of 11-7, 11-5, 11-6 in the boys' U-17 second round. Meanwhile, second-seeded Shiven Agarwal triumphed over local challenger Rayyan Bahadur with a dominating 11-9, 11-1, 11-5 win in the boys' U-15 category.

In other notable performances, several Indian players achieved success across various age categories, including Dhruv Bopana, Goushika M, Aadya Budhia, Anika Dubey, Diva Shah, Unnati Tripathi, Nirupama Dubey, and Shameena Riaz, showing promising potential for the future of Indian squash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024