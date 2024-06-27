Guardians Triumph, Ohtani Shines, and Georgia Shocks Portugal: A Sports News Blitz

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Guardians top O's for 7th straight win

Jose Ramirez smacked a three-run home run to fuel an early offensive outburst and the Cleveland Guardians held on to win their seventh game in a row, edging the host Baltimore Orioles 10-8 on Tuesday night. Gunnar Henderson blasted his 25th homer of the season for the first of the Orioles' four long balls, but Baltimore's losing streak reached five games.

MLB roundup: Rookie Gavin Stone, Dodgers blank White Sox

Rookie Gavin Stone pitched a four-hit, complete-game shutout and Shohei Ohtani smacked his National League-best 25th home run as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep. Stone stymied the White Sox on a career night. He never had pitched more than seven innings in 18 previous starts but proved to get stronger as the game progressed. Stone (9-2) didn't walk a batter and struck out seven to match his career high. He set down 10 and nine straight White Sox during separate stretches as the Dodgers ran their winning streak to four games.

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani chases history in clash vs. White Sox

Shohei Ohtani has played only 78 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he already holds a place in team lore. Ohtani can establish a franchise record if he drives in a run during Wednesday's visit to the struggling Chicago White Sox.

NBA-French players selected with first and second picks at NBA draft

The French revolution in the NBA continued on Wednesday when Zaccharie Risacher was selected first overall by the Atlanta Hawks and fellow Frenchman Alex Sarr was picked second by the Washington Wizards. It marked the second consecutive year that a player from France was taken first after the San Antonio Spurs chose Victor Wembanyama, who went on to win rookie of the year honors, last year.

Suns owner: Kevin Durant staying in Phoenix to compete for title

Suns owner Mat Ishbia dropped his own draft night news on Wednesday, declaring "drama" surrounding Phoenix trading Kevin Durant is pure fiction. Ishbia responded via social media to multiple reports on Tuesday and TV commentary on Wednesday that linked the Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls and others to Durant.

Coaches can challenge puck out of play delay next season

The NHL on Wednesday announced rule changes for the 2024-25 season, including the ability for coaches to challenge delay of game penalties for a puck out of play. "This only will apply to delay of game penalties when the puck is determined to have deflected off a player, stick, glass or boards, and not on a judgment call on how the puck left the defensive zone," the NHL said.

Olympics-Morgan left out of US soccer squad, likely ending international career

Alex Morgan, one of the last links to the great U.S. women's soccer team dynasty, was left out of the Paris U.S. Olympic squad on Wednesday, likely signalling the end of her international career. It will be the first time since the 2008 Olympics that forward Morgan will not suit up for the U.S. in a major competition.

Best players still available in 2024 NBA Draft

The second round of the 2024 NBA Draft kicks off Thursday night with the No. 31 pick, held by the Toronto Raptors. With well-known names and unknown talents vying to be selected before the draft ends with the 58th pick, here are the prospects viewed as the top available players:

Sky rookie Angel Reese set to battle Aces' A'ja Wilson

The WNBA's post stars of the present and future will battle when the re-energized Las Vegas Aces travel to the Chicago Sky Thursday. Chicago rookie Angel Reese is making her case as the league's most promising frontcourt rookie, but she has never faced the defending two-time champion Aces and their super-star center A'ja Wilson.

Soccer-Newcomers Georgia stage historic Euro shock by beating Portugal 2-0

Georgia staged the biggest upset in Euro history with a 2-0 win over Portugal on Wednesday to stride into the knock-out phase of their first major tournament, thanks to an early Khvicha Kvaratskhelia strike and a Georges Mikautadze penalty. The win, albeit against a largely second-string Portugal who had already made it into the next round, represented the greatest result for Georgia since the country gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

