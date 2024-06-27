USTA Safeguarding Review: 19 Key Recommendations to Protect Tennis Players

An external review conducted by the law firm Debevoise & Plimpton has issued a 62-page report with 19 key recommendations aimed at enhancing the U.S. Tennis Association's (USTA) safeguarding measures. The document, authored by Mary Beth Hogan and David O'Neil, was presented to the USTA Board of Directors and subsequently made public. It suggests strategies to better protect tennis players from abuse, particularly sexual misconduct.

According to the report, the USTA meets the compliance requirements set by the U.S. Center for SafeSport and, in some aspects, exceeds them. However, the review identified several additional steps the organization can take to bolster player safety. These suggestions come in the wake of a recent $9 million jury award to a tennis player who alleged the USTA failed to shield her from an abusive coach.

The report emphasizes seven recommendations to prevent misconduct, nine to keep known offenders away from USTA facilities, two to expand SafeSport training, and one urging more staffing and resources for the USTA's Safe Play Program. The USTA Board has expressed its intention to incorporate these suggestions into their current safety protocols.

