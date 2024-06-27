Left Menu

Rain Threatens T20 World Cup Semis: India vs England Clash in Limbo

The T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England faces potential disruption due to a wet outfield following heavy rain in Georgetown. With no reserve day, India will advance to the final if no result is achieved owing to their superior Net Run Rate.

PTI | Georgetown | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:40 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Guyana

The T20 World Cup semi-final match between cricket giants India and England has been postponed due to a waterlogged field after a heavy morning shower in Georgetown.

Rain looms large over Thursday's semi-final, as June is Georgetown's rainiest month. The match crucially needs at least ten overs per side to count as a semi-final, and the downside – there's no reserve day planned.

Should the rain persist and no result emerge, India's superior Net Run Rate (NRR) will see them through to the final, where they will face South Africa on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

