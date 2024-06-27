Asia's Soccer Titans Gear Up for World Cup Qualifiers

Japan, Australia, and Saudi Arabia are set to clash once again in the third round of Asia's World Cup qualification, following Thursday's draw in Kuala Lumpur. These teams, boasting 19 World Cup appearances among them, are placed in Group C alongside Bahrain, China, and Indonesia.

The automatic allocation for Asia has increased from four teams in 2022 to eight in 2026. The top two from each of the three groups will qualify for the World Cup, while the teams finishing third and fourth will advance to the fourth round for a chance to secure two additional spots.

Australia's coach Graham Arnold expressed confidence in his team's depth and readiness for the challenge ahead. With crucial matches set across various countries, the third round of qualifiers will kick off in September 2023 and run until June 2025.

