Rohit Sharma Shines in Rain-Interrupted T20 World Cup Semifinal Against England

Rohit Sharma's masterful 57 off 39 balls on a tricky pitch helped India post 171 for seven in a rain-disrupted T20 World Cup semifinal against England. Despite Virat Kohli's early departure, Suryakumar Yadav contributed a vital 47. Intermittent rain at Providence Stadium caused significant delays, testing the resilience of both teams.

The match saw further interruptions as India managed 65 for two in eight overs before rain returned. Rohit Sharma adapted to the conditions brilliantly, setting a benchmark with his confident batting. England's pace attack, led by Reece Topley and Jofra Archer, initially troubled the Indian openers.

Significant contributions from Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja in the later stages pushed India's score, with 53 runs coming in the last five overs. Despite the challenging conditions, India managed to set a competitive target, putting pressure on England for the chase.

