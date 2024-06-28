India Crushes England to Enter T20 World Cup Final

In a commanding performance, Rohit Sharma propelled India to a 68-run victory over defending champions England, securing India's berth in the T20 World Cup final. This marks Rohit's third appearance as captain in ICC global finals in one year.

Rohit was pivotal, scoring an invaluable 57 off 39 balls as India posted 171 for 7. Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with 47, while Hardik Pandya's fiery 23 from 13 balls added much-needed momentum.

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav shone with the ball, each claiming three wickets to decimate England, who were bundled out for 103. India will lock horns with South Africa in the final on Saturday at Barbados.

