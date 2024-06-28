Left Menu

India's Final Showdown: T20 World Cup Glory on the Line

India is set to face South Africa in the T20 World Cup final on Saturday, with emotions running high and a long-standing title drought at stake. As the favorite, India looks to dominate, while South Africa seeks to overcome its 'chokers' tag in a historic bid for the trophy.

PTI | Bridgetown | Updated: 28-06-2024 12:53 IST
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • Barbados

The Indian cricket team, hungry to end a prolonged title drought, faces off against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final on Saturday, a high-stakes encounter poised for drama. Emotions are high as India, unbeaten in the tournament, seeks to assert its dominance.

Drawing comparisons to their smooth run to the ODI World Cup final at home last year, India's campaign has been stellar. Notably absent this time are tournament veterans Australia, making the path slightly clearer for the Men in Blue.

For South Africa, who triumphed only once in an ICC event back in 1998, the match represents a chance to shed their 'chokers' label. As the underdogs, they carry the weight of history and the hopes of fans into Kensington Oval.

