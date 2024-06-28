A Historic Journey: Wimbledon Women's Singles Champions Over the Years
Explore the illustrious history of Wimbledon women's singles champions from 1884 to 2023. This timeline showcases remarkable players who triumphed in one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments, highlighting names like Serena Williams, Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova, and Billie Jean King across the decades.
List of Wimbledon women's singles champions ahead of the July 1-14 grasscourt championships: 2023 Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) beat Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) 6-4 6-4
2022 Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) beat Jabeur (Tunisia) 3-6 6-2 6-2 2021 Ash Barty (Australia) beat Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3
2020 Tournament cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic 2019 Simona Halep (Romania) beat Serena Williams (U.S.) 6-2 6-2
2018 Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat Serena Williams (U.S.) 6-3 6-3 2017 Garbine Muguruza (Spain) beat Venus Williams (U.S.) 7-5 6-0
2016 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Kerber (Germany) 7-5 6-3 2015 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Muguruza (Spain) 6-4 6-4
2014 Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) 6-3 6-0 2013 Marion Bartoli (France) beat Sabine Lisicki (Germany) 6-1 6-4
2012 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 6-1 5-7 6-2 2011 Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Maria Sharapova (Russia) 6-3 6-4
2010 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Vera Zvonareva (Russia) 6-3 6-2 2009 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Venus Williams (U.S.) 7-6(3) 6-2
2008 Venus Williams (U.S.) beat Serena Williams (U.S.) 7-5 6-4 2007 Venus Williams (U.S.) beat Bartoli (France) 6-4 6-1
2006 Amelie Mauresmo (France) beat Justine Henin (Belgium) 2-6 6-3 6-4 2005 Venus Williams (U.S.) beat Lindsay Davenport (U.S.) 4-6 7-6(4)9-7
2004 Sharapova (Russia) beat Serena Williams (U.S.) 6-1 6-4 2003 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Venus Williams (U.S.) 4-6 6-4 6-2
2002 Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Venus Williams (U.S.) 7-6(4) 6-3 2001 Venus Williams (U.S.) beat Henin (Belgium) 6-1 3-6 6-0
2000 Venus Williams (U.S.) beat Davenport (U.S.) 6-3 7-6(3) 1999 Davenport (U.S.) beat Steffi Graf (Germany) 6-4 7-5
1998 Jana Novotna (Czech Republic) beat Nathalie Tauziat (France) 6-4 7-6(2) 1997 Martina Hingis (Switzerland) beat Novotna (Czech Republic) 2-6 6-3 6-3
1996 Graf (Germany) beat Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (Spain) 6-3 7-5 1995 Graf (Germany) beat Sanchez Vicario (Spain) 4-6 6-1 7-5
1994 Conchita Martinez (Spain) beat Martina Navratilova (U.S.) 6-4 3-6 6-3 1993 Graf (Germany) beat Novotna (Czech Republic) 7-6(6) 1-6 6-4
1992 Graf (Germany) beat Monica Seles (Yugoslavia) 6-2 6-1 1991 Graf (Germany) beat Gabriela Sabatini (Argentina) 6-4 3-6 8-6
1990 Navratilova (U.S.) beat Zina Garrison (U.S.) 6-4 6-1 1989 Graf (Germany) beat Navratilova (U.S.) 6-2 6-7(1) 6-1
1988 Graf (Germany) beat Navratilova (U.S.) 5-7 6-2 6-1 1987 Navratilova (U.S.) beat Graf (Germany) 7-5 6-3
1986 Navratilova (U.S.) beat Hana Mandlikova (Czechoslovakia) 7-6(1) 6-3 1985 Navratilova (U.S.) beat Chris Evert Lloyd (U.S.) 4-6 6-3 6-2
1984 Navratilova (U.S.) beat Evert Lloyd (U.S.) 7-6(5) 6-2 1983 Navratilova (U.S.) beat Andrea Jaeger (U.S.) 6-0 6-3
1982 Navratilova (U.S.) beat Evert Lloyd (U.S.) 6-1 3-6 6-2 1981 Evert Lloyd (U.S.) beat Mandlikova (Czechoslovakia) 6-2 6-2
1980 Evonne Goolagong Cawley (Australia) beat Evert Lloyd (U.S.) 6-1 7-6(4) 1979 Navratilova (Czechoslovakia) beat Evert Lloyd (U.S.) 6-4 6-4
1978 Navratilova (Czechoslovakia) beat Evert Lloyd (U.S.) 2-6 6-4 7-5 1977 Virginia Wade (Britain) beat Betty Stove (Netherlands) 4-6 6-3 6-1
1976 Evert Lloyd (U.S.) beat Cawley (Australia) 6-3 4-6 8-6 1975 Billie Jean King (Moffitt) (U.S.) beat Cawley (Australia) 6-0 6-1
1974 Evert (U.S.) beat Olga Morozova (Soviet Union) 6-0 6-4 1973 King (U.S.) beat Evert (U.S.) 6-0 7-5
1972 King (U.S.) beat Cawley (Australia) 6-3 6-3 1971 Cawley (Australia) beat Margaret Court (Smith) (Australia) 6-4 6-1
1970 Court (Australia) beat King (U.S.) 14-12 11-9 1969 Ann Jones (Britain) beat King (U.S.) 3-6 6-3 6-2
1968 King (U.S.) beat Judy Tegart (Australia) 9-7 7-5 Pre-Open era:
1967 King (U.S.) beat Jones (Britain) 6-3 6-4 1966 King (U.S.) beat Maria Bueno (Brazil) 6-3 3-6 6-1
1965 Smith (Court) (Australia) beat Bueno (Brazil) 6-4 7-5 1964 Bueno (Brazil) beat Smith (Australia) 6-4 7-9 6-3
1963 Smith (Australia) beat Moffitt (King) (U.S.) 6-3 6-4 1962 Karen Susman (U.S.) beat Vera Sukova (Czechoslovakia)6-4 6-4
1961 Angela Mortimer (Britain) beat Christine Truman (Britain) 4-6 6-4 7-5 1960 Bueno (Brazil) beat Sandra Reynolds (South Africa) 8-6 6-0
1959 Bueno (Brazil) beat Darlene Hard (U.S.) 6-4 6-3 1958 Althea Gibson (U.S.) beat Mortimer (Britain) 8-6 6-2
1957 Gibson (U.S.) beat Hard (U.S.) 6-3 6-2 1956 Shirley Fry (U.S.) beat Angela Buxton (Britain) 6-3 6-1
1955 Louise Brough (U.S.) beat Beverly Fleitz (U.S.) 7-5 8-6 1954 Maureen Connolly (U.S.) beat Brough (U.S.) 6-2 7-5
1953 Connolly (U.S.) beat Doris Hart (U.S.) 8-6 7-5 1952 Connolly (U.S.) beat Brough (U.S.) 7-5 6-3
1951 Hart (U.S.) beat Fry (U.S.) 6-1 6-0 1950 Brough (U.S.) beat Margaret du Pont (Osborne) (U.S.) 6-1 3-6 6-1
1949 Brough (U.S.) beat Du Pont (U.S.) 10-8 1-6 10-8 1948 Brough (U.S.) beat Hart (U.S.) 6-3 8-6
1947 Osborne (U.S.) beat Hart (U.S.) 6-2 6-4 1946 Pauline Betz (U.S.) beat Brough (U.S.) 6-2 6-4
1940-45 No competition 1939 Alice Marble (U.S.) beat Kay Stammers (Britain) 6-2 6-0
1938 Helen Moody (Wills) (U.S.) beat Helen Jacobs (U.S.) 6-4 6-0 1937 Dorothy Round (Britain) beat Jadwiga Jedrzejowska (Poland) 6-2 2-6 7-5
1936 Jacobs (U.S.) beat Hilde Sperling (Germany) 6-2 4-6 7-5 1935 Moody (U.S.) beat Jacobs (U.S.) 6-3 3-6 7-5
1934 Round (Britain) beat Jacobs (U.S.) 6-2 5-7 6-3 1933 Moody (U.S.) beat Round (Britain) 6-4 6-8 6-3
1932 Moody (U.S.) beat Jacobs (U.S.) 6-3 6-1 1931 Cilly Aussem (Germany) beat Hilde Krahwinkel (Germany)6-2 7-5
1930 Moody (U.S.) beat Elizabeth Ryan (U.S.) 6-2 6-2 1929 Wills (Moody) (U.S.) beat Jacobs (U.S.) 6-1 6-2
1928 Wills (U.S.) beat Lili de Alvarez (Spain) 6-2 6-3 1927 Wills (U.S.) beat De Alvarez (Spain) 6-2 6-4
1926 Kathleen Godfree (Britain) beat De Alvarez (Spain) 6-2 4-6 6-3 1925 Suzanne Lenglen (France) beat Joan Fry (Britain) 6-2 6-0
1924 Kathleen McKane (Britain) beat Wills (U.S.) 4-6 6-4 6-4 1923 Lenglen (France) beat McKane (Britain) 6-2 6-2
1922 Lenglen (France) beat Molla Mallory (U.S.) 6-2 6-0 Before 1922 the women's singles was decided on a challenge-round system with the previous year's winner automatically qualifying for the final (British unless stated):
1921 Lenglen (France) beat Elizabeth Ryan (U.S) 6-2 6-0 1920 Lenglen (France) beat Dorothea Chambers 6-3 6-0
1919 Lenglen (France) beat Chambers 10-8 4-6 9-7 1915-18 No competition
1914 Chambers beat Ethel Larcombe 7-5 6-4 1913* Chambers beat Winifred McNair 6-0 6-4
1912* Larcombe beat Charlotte Sterry 6-3 6-1 1911 Chambers beat Dora Boothby 6-0 6-0
1910 Chambers beat Boothby 6-2 6-2 1909* Boothby beat Agnes Morton 6-4 4-6 8-6
1908* Sterry beat Morton 6-4 6-4 1907 May Sutton (U.S.) beat Chambers 6-1 6-4
1906 Dorothea Douglass beat Sutton 6-3 9-7 1905 Sutton beat Douglass 6-3 6-4
1904 Douglass beat Sterry 6-0 6-3 1903* Douglass beat Thomson (Larcombe) 4-6 6-4 6-2
1902 Muriel Robb beat Sterry 7-5 6-1 1901 Sterry beat Blanche Hillyard 6-2 6-2
1900 Hillyard beat Charlotte Cooper 4-6 6-4 6-4 1899 Hillyard beat Cooper 6-2 6-3
1898* Cooper beat Louisa Martin 6-4 6-4 1897 Hillyard beat Cooper 5-7 7-5 6-2
1896 Cooper beat Alice Pickering 6-2 6-3 1895* Cooper beat Helen Jackson 7-5 8-6
1894* Hillyard beat Edith Austin 6-1 6-1 1893 Lottie Dod beat Hillyard 6-8 6-1 6-4
1892 Dod beat Hillyard 6-1 6-1 1891* Dod beat Hillyard 6-2 6-1
1890* Lena Rice beat May Jacks 6-4 6-1 1889* Hillyard beat Rice 4-6 8-6 6-4
1888 Dod beat Hillyard 6-3 6-3 1887 Dod beat Hillyard (Bingley) 6-2 6-0
1886 Bingley beat Maud Watson 6-3 6-3 1885 Watson beat Bingley 6-1 7-5
1884 Watson beat Lillian Watson 6-8 6-3 6-3 * Denotes no challenge round. Winner of all-comers' final declared champion.
