India Dominates Vietnam in Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships

India has kicked off their Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships campaign with a commanding 5-0 victory over Vietnam in Group C at Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on Friday.

The mixed doubles pair of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Vennala K showcased resilience as they came back from a game down to triumph over Pham Van Truong and Bui Bich Phuong with scores of 17-21, 21-19, 21-17, putting India in the lead.

Pranay Shettigar continued the winning momentum by overcoming Tran Quoc Khanh 10-21, 21-18, 21-17, doubling India's lead. Senior national finalist Tanvi Sharma ensured overall victory for India with a 21-13, 21-18 win against Tran Thi Anh. India will next face the Philippines in the second round-robin tie on Saturday.

