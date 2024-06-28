Croatia Fined for Fan Misconduct at Euro Championship

Croatia has been hit with a hefty fine of 105,000 euros by UEFA, following unruly behavior by fans during a European Championship match against Italy, as announced by the federation on Friday.

This financial penalty, the largest imposed by UEFA so far in the tournament, is Croatia's second disciplinary measure. An ongoing UEFA probe is delving into charges of racism involving fans during Croatia's second Euro 2024 match against Albania.

The breakdown of the fines from the Croatia-Italy game on Monday includes 45,000 euros for object-throwing, 30,000 euros for lighting flares and fireworks, and another 30,000 euros for unspecified inappropriate behavior. Croatia was also earlier fined 27,500 euros for similar incidents during the Albania match.

Despite these setbacks, the Croatian federation earned 9.2 million euros in prize money from the tournament. Croatia bowed out of the championship after a 1-1 draw with Italy in Leipzig, a match marked by an 8th-minute stoppage-time equalizer from Italy.

This game might have also marked a significant moment for Croatia's Luka Modric, who at 38 years old, set a new tournament record as the oldest scorer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)