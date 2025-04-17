Left Menu

JNU's Zero-Tolerance Stance on Integrity: Faculty Dismissals Over Misconduct

A senior JNU faculty member was dismissed following allegations of sexual harassment involving a foreign researcher. The university's zero-tolerance policy has led to multiple dismissals over charges of misconduct. The Executive Council's recent decisions reflect a commitment to campus safety, accountability, and ethical integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:20 IST
In a significant development at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), a senior faculty member has been dismissed on allegations of sexual harassment involving a foreign researcher. The incident, which occurred several months ago during a university event, has prompted the administration to enforce its zero-tolerance policy against sexual misconduct.

The decision to terminate the professor, confirmed by JNU's Executive Council after an extensive internal inquiry, underscores the university's dedication to maintaining a safe and accountable campus environment. JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit highlighted that this move reflects the institution's firm stance against any form of harassment or corruption.

Further administrative actions included the dismissal of another faculty member over corruption allegations in a research project. Two non-teaching staff members were also terminated following a thorough investigation. Additionally, the university has initiated its first-ever student representation elections in the Internal Complaints Committee, enhancing student involvement in gender-related matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

