Congress Stages Nationwide Protests Against BJP Misconduct Allegations

The Congress Party took to the streets across India to protest against the BJP-led government, accusing them of misleading the public. Amid nationwide demonstrations, Madhya Pradesh Congress President, Jitendra Patwari, criticized the ruling party for allegedly spreading hatred and concealing their errors rather than striving towards making India a leading nation.

Patwari extolled Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for her 'sacrifices' and resolute stand for the country, even when faced with threats to her life. He emphasized how Gandhi has been unwavering in her commitment despite numerous allegations and remained in India during the rise of terrorism, further highlighting her dedication.

The Congress leader did not spare the BJP from criticism regarding their electoral practices, accusing them of hypocrisy, especially concerning the controversial electoral bonds scheme. He suggested that the BJP is trying to distract the public from core issues like youth unemployment and corruption. Following the charges against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, Congress members intensified their protests, culminating in detentions by Delhi Police during demonstrations near Congress headquarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)