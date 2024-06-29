Chelsea Signs Omari Kellyman in $24 Million Deal
Chelsea has signed 18-year-old forward Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa for a reported $24 million. Kellyman, an England youth international, expressed excitement about joining the south London club and aims for success. In a related transfer, Villa signed Dutch defender Ian Maatsen from Chelsea for $40 million.
Chelsea have signed 18-year-old Aston Villa forward Omari Kellyman on a six-year contract, the south London club said on Saturday. British media reported that the deal between the two Premier League clubs was worth some 19 million pounds ($24.02 million).
Kellyman has made six first-team appearances for Villa. He joined the Birmingham club's youth academy from Derby County in 2022 and is an England youth international. "It's a massive club with an amazing history, so it is great to join... I want to be successful in the Chelsea shirt, win games and hopefully lift trophies," Kellyman told the club website.
"(Over time) hopefully, I can become one of the faces on the side of the stadium. I want to become a big player for this club." Villa signed Dutch defender Ian Maatsen from Chelsea for a reported fee of some 40 million pounds on Friday. The 22-year-old was loaned out to Borussia Dortmund last season.
($1 = 0.7910 pounds)
