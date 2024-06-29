Left Menu

Chelsea Signs Omari Kellyman in $24 Million Deal

Chelsea has signed 18-year-old forward Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa for a reported $24 million. Kellyman, an England youth international, expressed excitement about joining the south London club and aims for success. In a related transfer, Villa signed Dutch defender Ian Maatsen from Chelsea for $40 million.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 16:04 IST
Chelsea Signs Omari Kellyman in $24 Million Deal

Chelsea have signed 18-year-old Aston Villa forward Omari Kellyman on a six-year contract, the south London club said on Saturday. British media reported that the deal between the two Premier League clubs was worth some 19 million pounds ($24.02 million).

Kellyman has made six first-team appearances for Villa. He joined the Birmingham club's youth academy from Derby County in 2022 and is an England youth international. "It's a massive club with an amazing history, so it is great to join... I want to be successful in the Chelsea shirt, win games and hopefully lift trophies," Kellyman told the club website.

"(Over time) hopefully, I can become one of the faces on the side of the stadium. I want to become a big player for this club." Villa signed Dutch defender Ian Maatsen from Chelsea for a reported fee of some 40 million pounds on Friday. The 22-year-old was loaned out to Borussia Dortmund last season.

($1 = 0.7910 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Surprising Impact of Australia’s Brief Carbon Tax: Lessons in Climate Policy

Inactivity Crisis: The Race to Meet Global Physical Activity Targets

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024