Indian Football Team Faces Stiff Tri-Nation Challenge in Vietnam

The Indian football team is set to participate in a Tri-Nation tournament in Vietnam, alongside Lebanon and Vietnam, during the October FIFA window, the AIFF announced.

Vietnam (116) and Lebanon (117) currently rank higher than India (124) in the most recent FIFA rankings, presenting a formidable challenge for the Blue Tigers.

This tournament marks India's first appearance since the AIFF dismissed head coach Igor Stimac following the team's failure to advance to the third round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The AIFF has yet to name Stimac's successor, leaving the team's coaching situation uncertain ahead of the Tri-Nation competition.

The match fixtures are as follows: October 9: Vietnam vs India; October 12: India vs Lebanon; October 15: Vietnam vs Lebanon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)