Indian Football Roadmap Debate: Legal Threats Loom

The AIFF's executive committee will discuss the 2019 Indian football roadmap after the I-League Clubs Association raised concerns. Key issues include the relegation policy in the ISL and the payment of franchise fees by promoted teams. Legal action has been threatened if commitments aren't honored.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 18:41 IST
  Country:
  India

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) executive committee is set to convene next week to address concerns raised by the I-League Clubs Association regarding the 2019 Indian football roadmap.

The roadmap, which includes the introduction of relegation in the Indian Super League (ISL) from the 2024-25 season, remains a contentious issue. With the ISL set to commence on September 14, clarity on this remains elusive.

Additionally, the requirement for promoted I-League clubs to pay franchise fees has sparked debate. Failure to adhere to these commitments could result in legal action, with the I-League Clubs Association president threatening to take the matter to the Supreme Court.

