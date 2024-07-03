Indian Football Roadmap Debate: Legal Threats Loom

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) executive committee is set to convene next week to address concerns raised by the I-League Clubs Association regarding the 2019 Indian football roadmap.

The roadmap, which includes the introduction of relegation in the Indian Super League (ISL) from the 2024-25 season, remains a contentious issue. With the ISL set to commence on September 14, clarity on this remains elusive.

Additionally, the requirement for promoted I-League clubs to pay franchise fees has sparked debate. Failure to adhere to these commitments could result in legal action, with the I-League Clubs Association president threatening to take the matter to the Supreme Court.

