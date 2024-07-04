Wimbledon Day 4: Badosa, Keys, and Kasatkina Shine

Highlights of the fourth day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Thursday (times GMT): 1124 BADOSA BEATS FRUHVIRTOVA

Former world number two Paula Badosa eased past Czech Brenda Fruhvirtova 6-4 6-2 to move into the third round. 1123 KEYS THRASHES WANG

American 12th seed Madison Keys made light work of China's Wang Yafan, winning 6-2 6-2 to advance to the last 32. 1100 KASATKINA DISHES OUT DOUBLE BAGEL TO MIYAZAKI

Russian 14th seed Daria Kasatkina outclassed Briton Yuriko Miyazaki 6-0 6-0. 1010 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began in bright sunshine, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (64.4°F). Polish seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz started his second-round match against France's Arthur Fils on Court Two and Australian ninth seed Alex de Minaur faces Spaniard Jaume Munar on Court Three.

