Harmanpreet Singh Aims for Olympic Glory in Paris

Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh is determined to bring home success from the Paris Olympics. Building on their bronze medal from Tokyo, he promises to give their best effort to meet the nation's high expectations and celebrate with fans.

Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh is determined to lead his squad to Olympic glory at the upcoming Paris Games. In a heartfelt statement, Harmanpreet promised fans that the team would bring immense pride to the nation, just like their bronze medal-winning performance in Tokyo.

'When we won a medal in Tokyo, it was like a tonic for hockey in India. This time our responsibility has increased,' the skipper told PTI Bhasha, urging fans to keep their faith in the team. Harmanpreet, who admires cricketer Rohit Sharma's journey, emphasized his own commitment to staying calm and composed on the field, attributes he considers crucial for a leader.

As the team prepares for tough matches against Australia, Belgium, Argentina, New Zealand, and Ireland, the captain remains focused on strategic improvements. Harmanpreet highlighted the importance of analyzing rivals' techniques and variations in drag-flicks to gain a competitive edge. 'The first match is against New Zealand and right now the focus will be on them. We play to our strength,' he affirmed.

