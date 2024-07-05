Left Menu

BAI's Coaching Programme Builds Future Badminton Stars

The Badminton Association of India successfully executed an 11-day coaches development programme in partnership with REC Limited and the Sports Authority of India. Held in Guwahati and Raipur, this initiative trained 53 grassroots coaches, aiming to create uniform coaching practices and a pipeline for future badminton stars.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has successfully completed a coaches development programme aimed at standardizing coaching practices and establishing a robust pipeline for future badminton stars. The 11-day initiative, conducted in partnership with REC Limited and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), began on June 25 and concluded on World Badminton Day.

Simultaneously held at the National Centre of Excellence (NCE) in Guwahati, Assam and Raipur, Chhattisgarh, the program saw 53 participants from 22 states trained in grassroots coaching methodologies. BAI Secretary General Sanjay Mishra emphasized the vital role grassroots coaches play in identifying and nurturing talent. He noted, 'This program equips them with the tools to identify potential stars and lay the foundation for their development.'

A similar program was organized in March in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Raipur, and Guwahati, attended by around 100 participants, including a few former players. The closing ceremony of the recent programme featured REC Foundation Executive Director Taruna Gupta as the chief guest.

