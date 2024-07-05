Left Menu

South Africa's Brits and Kapp Power to Victory in First Women's T20I

Opener Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp showcased formidable batting performances as South Africa set a commanding total of 189 for four against India in the first women's T20I. Brits scored 81 while Kapp added 57. India's bowlers, including Pooja Vastrakar, couldn't contain the South African assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:40 IST
South Africa's Brits and Kapp Power to Victory in First Women's T20I
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In an exhilarating start to the women's T20I series, South Africa's openers Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp established their dominance, leading the team to a formidable total of 189 for four against India on Friday.

Brits blazed her way to a career-best 81 off 56 balls, featuring three sixes and 10 fours. In partnership with Marizanne Kapp, who scored a swift 57 from 33 balls, the duo amassed a crucial 96-run stand in just 56 balls.

India's Radha Yadav gave the team an initial breakthrough after skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Brits provided a strong 50-run start. Despite a commendable effort by Pooja Vastrakar, who took two for 23, South Africa's imposing total set a challenging target for India in the upcoming matches on Sunday and Tuesday.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024