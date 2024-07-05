South Africa's Brits and Kapp Power to Victory in First Women's T20I
Opener Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp showcased formidable batting performances as South Africa set a commanding total of 189 for four against India in the first women's T20I. Brits scored 81 while Kapp added 57. India's bowlers, including Pooja Vastrakar, couldn't contain the South African assault.
In an exhilarating start to the women's T20I series, South Africa's openers Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp established their dominance, leading the team to a formidable total of 189 for four against India on Friday.
Brits blazed her way to a career-best 81 off 56 balls, featuring three sixes and 10 fours. In partnership with Marizanne Kapp, who scored a swift 57 from 33 balls, the duo amassed a crucial 96-run stand in just 56 balls.
India's Radha Yadav gave the team an initial breakthrough after skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Brits provided a strong 50-run start. Despite a commendable effort by Pooja Vastrakar, who took two for 23, South Africa's imposing total set a challenging target for India in the upcoming matches on Sunday and Tuesday.