Indian Men's Hockey Team Preps for Paris Olympics with Swiss Alps Adventure

The Indian men's hockey team will undertake a rigorous three-day training camp at adventurer Mike Horn's base in Switzerland to enhance mental toughness before the Paris Olympics. Arranged by South African coach Paddy Upton, the camp aims to push players beyond their comfort zones.

Updated: 05-07-2024 21:09 IST
Indian Men's Hockey Team Preps for Paris Olympics with Swiss Alps Adventure
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian men's hockey team is set to undergo a rigorous three-day training camp at the renowned adventurer Mike Horn's base in Switzerland, aimed at bolstering mental resilience ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Organized by celebrated South African mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton, the camp is designed to push players beyond their comfort zones. Upton, who orchestrated India's victory in the 2011 Cricket World Cup, previously arranged a similar experience for the South African cricket team in 2012.

The players will engage in activities like descending mountains, jumping off waterfalls, and navigating canyons, emulating the challenges faced by Horn, one of the greatest adventurers of our time. This initiative is part of India's final preparations, which include additional training in the Netherlands before proceeding to Paris.

