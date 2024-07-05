Alcaraz's Dramatic Wimbledon Comeback: Triumph Over Tiafoe

Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz narrowly avoided defeat against an inspired Frances Tiafoe, securing a 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2 victory in a thrilling five-set clash on Friday.

Facing immense pressure and trailing by two sets to one, the Spanish third seed remarkably shifted gears to take control of the match, played in a spirited atmosphere with a fully engaged crowd.

As Tiafoe's energy waned in the final set, Alcaraz surged ahead, ultimately sealing his win with a drop shot before sharing a warm embrace with Tiafoe at the net as the crowd erupted in cheers.