Left Menu

Power Outage Halts Madrid Open Tennis Matches

Play at the Madrid Open tennis tournament was halted due to a major power outage in Spain and Portugal. Matches were disrupted, affecting electronic systems and leaving equipment hanging over the court. The outage impacted the Iberian peninsula, but the number of affected individuals remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:07 IST
Power Outage Halts Madrid Open Tennis Matches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

A major power outage caused a halt in play at the Madrid Open tennis tournament on Monday, affecting both men's and women's matches.

The ATP Tour reported that the disruption occurred at 12:34 p.m. local time, impacting electronic line calling systems and leaving a spider cam precariously hanging above the court inside Manolo Santana Stadium.

RedElectrica, the Spanish electricity operator, confirmed the incident affected the entire Iberian Peninsula, which houses over 50 million people, though the exact scale of those affected remains unspecified as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025