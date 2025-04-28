Power Outage Halts Madrid Open Tennis Matches

A major power outage caused a halt in play at the Madrid Open tennis tournament on Monday, affecting both men's and women's matches.

The ATP Tour reported that the disruption occurred at 12:34 p.m. local time, impacting electronic line calling systems and leaving a spider cam precariously hanging above the court inside Manolo Santana Stadium.

RedElectrica, the Spanish electricity operator, confirmed the incident affected the entire Iberian Peninsula, which houses over 50 million people, though the exact scale of those affected remains unspecified as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)