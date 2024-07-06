Emotional Farewell: Ronaldo Consoles Pepe After Heartbreaking Euro 2024 Exit

This time, it wasn't Cristiano Ronaldo's tears gracing the pitch.

Instead, the iconic Portugal forward found himself consoling an emotional teammate after a painful exit from what might be their last major international tournament, the European Championship.

Defender Pepe, still performing remarkably well at 41, broke down on Ronaldo's shoulder during a poignant 15-second embrace following Portugal's devastating penalty shootout loss to France in the quarterfinals in Hamburg.

"Soccer is very cruel,'' Pepe remarked, encapsulating the grief.

Ronaldo, who had wept after missing a decisive penalty in the last-16 match against Slovenia days earlier, appeared contemplative and a touch melancholic this time, looking skyward, perhaps pondering the toll of another fruitless campaign.

The next major tournament, the 2026 World Cup, will see Ronaldo at 41. Still the captain, he holds the men's records for international goals (130) and appearances (212).

Despite playing full matches throughout Euro 2024, his goal drought extended to eight consecutive games in major tournaments, covering Euro 2024 and last year's World Cup in Qatar.

He only had one clear chance against France, thwarted by center backs William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano—but it was not to be Portugal's night.

While Ronaldo did score in the penalty shootout, the exit was inevitable. Pepe, speaking to Canal 11, kept the conversation with Ronaldo private but shared their collective frustration.

Roberto Martinez, Portugal's coach, noted the emotional toll the loss took, saying the team was collectively suffering and individual futures remained uncertain.

Ronaldo leaves his European Championship career with a record 14 goals, underscoring his unique legacy as the only player to compete in six editions of the tournament. Nonetheless, Euro 2024 seemed a bridge too far.

