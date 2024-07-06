Left Menu

Bosnian Tennis Player Banned for Six Years Over Match-Fixing Scandal

A former Bosnian tennis player, Jasmina Tinjic, 33, was banned for six years for match-fixing. The International Tennis Integrity Agency reported her violations in 2017 and 2018, including outcomes manipulation, wagering facilitation, and corrupt approaches reporting failure. The ban is backdated to coincide with her Swedish domestic ban.

A former tennis player from Bosnia-Herzegovina has been handed a six-year ban after she admitted to multiple match-fixing violations, as announced by the sport's integrity unit on Friday.

Jasmina Tinjic, aged 33 and once ranked 236th in 2013, did not contest the charges linked to corrupt activities in 2017 and 2018, according to the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

The charges encompass actions such as manipulating match outcomes, facilitating wagers, accepting money for non-optimal performance in matches, and failing to report corrupt overtures. Tinjic had previously received a 4 1/2-year domestic ban in Sweden following a match-fixing probe there. The ITIA's six-year ban is backdated to align with the Swedish sanction and will conclude on May 17, 2028.

