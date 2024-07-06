Left Menu

Canada's Dramatic Penalty Thriller in Copa America Semifinals

Canada secured its place in the Copa America semifinals after defeating Venezuela 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw. Coach Jesse Marsch noted the solid performances against strong opponents. Ismaël Koné scored the decisive penalty, and Maxime Crépeau made a critical save to ensure the victory.

Updated: 06-07-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 14:12 IST
In a thrilling Copa America quarterfinal showdown, Canada claimed a 4-3 victory on penalties over Venezuela after a 1-1 draw. American-born coach Jesse Marsch expressed no regrets about the team's scoring record.

Ismaël Koné netted the winning penalty in the shootout's sixth round, following a crucial save by goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau. This marks a significant achievement for the Canadian side, which advanced with just one goal in group play.

The win sets up a rematch against Argentina, the reigning champions, in the semifinals. Coach Marsch praised his team's performances, highlighting their resilience and strong defensive play.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

