Canada's Dramatic Penalty Thriller in Copa America Semifinals
Canada secured its place in the Copa America semifinals after defeating Venezuela 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw. Coach Jesse Marsch noted the solid performances against strong opponents. Ismaël Koné scored the decisive penalty, and Maxime Crépeau made a critical save to ensure the victory.
- Country:
- United States
In a thrilling Copa America quarterfinal showdown, Canada claimed a 4-3 victory on penalties over Venezuela after a 1-1 draw. American-born coach Jesse Marsch expressed no regrets about the team's scoring record.
Ismaël Koné netted the winning penalty in the shootout's sixth round, following a crucial save by goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau. This marks a significant achievement for the Canadian side, which advanced with just one goal in group play.
The win sets up a rematch against Argentina, the reigning champions, in the semifinals. Coach Marsch praised his team's performances, highlighting their resilience and strong defensive play.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Powerful Earthquake Shakes Venezuelan Coastline
Shadow Fleet: Venezuela's Covert Oil Transfers to Cuba
Mexico Vs Venezuela: A Copa America Clash Full of High Stakes
Undocumented Venezuelan Men Charged in Houston Girl's Murder Held on $10 Million Bond
Rondon's Penalty Sends Venezuela to Copa America Quarter-Finals