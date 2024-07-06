Left Menu

Kylian Mbappé's Battle Through Adversity at Euro 2024

Despite battling a broken nose, fitness issues, and lackluster performance, French captain Kylian Mbappé remains determined to lead his team to victory at Euro 2024. Although fatigued and restricted by a protective mask, Mbappé aims to overcome these challenges and help France secure the Henri Delaunay Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamburg | Updated: 06-07-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 16:46 IST
Kylian Mbappé's Battle Through Adversity at Euro 2024
Kylian Mbappé
  • Country:
  • Germany

Kylian Mbappé grapples with a broken nose requiring a vision-limiting face mask and ongoing fitness issues as Euro 2024 proves challenging for France's captain. Despite scoring only one goal—via a penalty—Mbappé stays optimistic about lifting the Henri Delaunay Cup in Berlin on July 14.

The French star displayed fatigue and struggled during the quarterfinal against Portugal, prompting him to request a substitution at half-time of extra time. France succeeded in the penalty shootout, winning 5-3 due to Joao Felix's miss. Coach Didier Deschamps respected Mbappé's honesty about his physical limits.

Mbappé, who has transferred to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain, acknowledges not being in prime condition, emphasizing the need for a good pre-season. Despite his challenges, he remains a key player in France's strong, defense-oriented strategy as they prepare to face Spain in the semi-finals.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024