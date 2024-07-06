Kylian Mbappé's Battle Through Adversity at Euro 2024

Kylian Mbappé grapples with a broken nose requiring a vision-limiting face mask and ongoing fitness issues as Euro 2024 proves challenging for France's captain. Despite scoring only one goal—via a penalty—Mbappé stays optimistic about lifting the Henri Delaunay Cup in Berlin on July 14.

The French star displayed fatigue and struggled during the quarterfinal against Portugal, prompting him to request a substitution at half-time of extra time. France succeeded in the penalty shootout, winning 5-3 due to Joao Felix's miss. Coach Didier Deschamps respected Mbappé's honesty about his physical limits.

Mbappé, who has transferred to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain, acknowledges not being in prime condition, emphasizing the need for a good pre-season. Despite his challenges, he remains a key player in France's strong, defense-oriented strategy as they prepare to face Spain in the semi-finals.

