Left Menu

New Era Begins with a Stumble: India Falls to Zimbabwe by 13 Runs in T20I

India started the post Virat-Rohit era with a 13-run defeat against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club. Despite restricting Zimbabwe to 115/9, the inexperienced Indian side faltered during the chase. The loss ended India's 12-match unbeaten T20I streak, marking their first defeat of the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 20:47 IST
New Era Begins with a Stumble: India Falls to Zimbabwe by 13 Runs in T20I
Zimbabwe team (Photo: Zimbabwe Cricket/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

In the first T20I of the post Virat-Rohit era, India suffered a 13-run defeat against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday. Restricting Zimbabwe to 115/9 initially seemed like a good sign for the visitors, but India's inexperienced batting line-up couldn't withstand the pressure, leading to a successful defense by Zimbabwe of the lowest total ever against India in T20I cricket.

The surprising victory brought an end to India's 12-match unbeaten run in T20Is and handed them their first loss of the year. Just days earlier, India had celebrated their T20 World Cup triumph in Mumbai with a victory parade.

Zimbabwe's stellar performance quickly silenced the grand celebration. Debutants Abhishek Sharma and Riyan Parag faced a nightmare start, with neither managing to score significantly. Sharma fell for a four-ball duck, while Parag scored only 2 off 3 balls. Blessing Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara wreaked havoc on India's top-order, leaving them struggling.

India's innings began to unravel further when Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed for just 7 runs. Veteran batsman Shubman Gill, who witnessed India's collapse from the other end, attempted to rebuild the innings with Dhruv Jurel. However, Jurel's chip into the hands of Madhevere at 43/5 spelled more trouble for India.

Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan showed a valiant effort to keep India's hopes alive, but the damage was beyond repair. Sundar rotated the strike skillfully, while Khan's 16-run cameo offered a fleeting hope. Ultimately, Sundar's dismissal in the final over sealed the 13-run victory for Zimbabwe.

Earlier, India's bowlers did their part well, with Avesh Khan opening the proceedings by dismissing Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza. Bishnoi's remarkable figures of 4-2-13-4 further bolstered India's position. However, a series of batting collapses ultimately led to India's downfall.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 115/9 (Clive Madande 29, Brian Bennett 23; Ravi Bishnoi 4-13) vs India 102 (Shubman Gill 31, Washington Sundar 27; Tendai Chatara 3-16). (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024