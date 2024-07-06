New Era Begins with a Stumble: India Falls to Zimbabwe by 13 Runs in T20I
India started the post Virat-Rohit era with a 13-run defeat against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club. Despite restricting Zimbabwe to 115/9, the inexperienced Indian side faltered during the chase. The loss ended India's 12-match unbeaten T20I streak, marking their first defeat of the year.
- Country:
- Zimbabwe
In the first T20I of the post Virat-Rohit era, India suffered a 13-run defeat against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday. Restricting Zimbabwe to 115/9 initially seemed like a good sign for the visitors, but India's inexperienced batting line-up couldn't withstand the pressure, leading to a successful defense by Zimbabwe of the lowest total ever against India in T20I cricket.
The surprising victory brought an end to India's 12-match unbeaten run in T20Is and handed them their first loss of the year. Just days earlier, India had celebrated their T20 World Cup triumph in Mumbai with a victory parade.
Zimbabwe's stellar performance quickly silenced the grand celebration. Debutants Abhishek Sharma and Riyan Parag faced a nightmare start, with neither managing to score significantly. Sharma fell for a four-ball duck, while Parag scored only 2 off 3 balls. Blessing Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara wreaked havoc on India's top-order, leaving them struggling.
India's innings began to unravel further when Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed for just 7 runs. Veteran batsman Shubman Gill, who witnessed India's collapse from the other end, attempted to rebuild the innings with Dhruv Jurel. However, Jurel's chip into the hands of Madhevere at 43/5 spelled more trouble for India.
Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan showed a valiant effort to keep India's hopes alive, but the damage was beyond repair. Sundar rotated the strike skillfully, while Khan's 16-run cameo offered a fleeting hope. Ultimately, Sundar's dismissal in the final over sealed the 13-run victory for Zimbabwe.
Earlier, India's bowlers did their part well, with Avesh Khan opening the proceedings by dismissing Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza. Bishnoi's remarkable figures of 4-2-13-4 further bolstered India's position. However, a series of batting collapses ultimately led to India's downfall.
Brief scores: Zimbabwe 115/9 (Clive Madande 29, Brian Bennett 23; Ravi Bishnoi 4-13) vs India 102 (Shubman Gill 31, Washington Sundar 27; Tendai Chatara 3-16). (ANI)
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
England's Euro 2024 Journey: Mixed Reactions Despite Unbeaten Streak
Colombia's Unbeaten Streak Faces Brazilian Challenge in Copa America
India Falls to Zimbabwe in First T20I Under New Captain Shubman Gill
India's New T20 Era Begins: Shubman Gill Leads Young Stars in Zimbabwe
"We looked rustic": Shubman Gill after India's setback in 1st T20I against Zimbabwe