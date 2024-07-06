New Era Begins with a Stumble: India Falls to Zimbabwe by 13 Runs in T20I

In the first T20I of the post Virat-Rohit era, India suffered a 13-run defeat against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday. Restricting Zimbabwe to 115/9 initially seemed like a good sign for the visitors, but India's inexperienced batting line-up couldn't withstand the pressure, leading to a successful defense by Zimbabwe of the lowest total ever against India in T20I cricket.

The surprising victory brought an end to India's 12-match unbeaten run in T20Is and handed them their first loss of the year. Just days earlier, India had celebrated their T20 World Cup triumph in Mumbai with a victory parade.

Zimbabwe's stellar performance quickly silenced the grand celebration. Debutants Abhishek Sharma and Riyan Parag faced a nightmare start, with neither managing to score significantly. Sharma fell for a four-ball duck, while Parag scored only 2 off 3 balls. Blessing Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara wreaked havoc on India's top-order, leaving them struggling.

India's innings began to unravel further when Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed for just 7 runs. Veteran batsman Shubman Gill, who witnessed India's collapse from the other end, attempted to rebuild the innings with Dhruv Jurel. However, Jurel's chip into the hands of Madhevere at 43/5 spelled more trouble for India.

Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan showed a valiant effort to keep India's hopes alive, but the damage was beyond repair. Sundar rotated the strike skillfully, while Khan's 16-run cameo offered a fleeting hope. Ultimately, Sundar's dismissal in the final over sealed the 13-run victory for Zimbabwe.

Earlier, India's bowlers did their part well, with Avesh Khan opening the proceedings by dismissing Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza. Bishnoi's remarkable figures of 4-2-13-4 further bolstered India's position. However, a series of batting collapses ultimately led to India's downfall.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 115/9 (Clive Madande 29, Brian Bennett 23; Ravi Bishnoi 4-13) vs India 102 (Shubman Gill 31, Washington Sundar 27; Tendai Chatara 3-16). (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)