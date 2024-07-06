Highlights from Day Six of Wimbledon: Key Matches and Withdrawals

On the sixth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships, Alexander Zverev, the French Open finalist and German fourth seed, triumphed over Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (15) to secure a place in the fourth round.

Russian 17th seed Anna Kalinskaya defeated her compatriot, the 15th-seeded Liudmila Samsonova, with a score of 7-6(4), 6-2, advancing to the next stage. American 14th seed Ben Shelton edged past Canada's Denis Shapovalov in a thrilling five-set match (6-7(4), 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2), setting up a clash against top seed Jannik Sinner.

In another highlight, Latvian 13th seed Jelena Ostapenko conquered American Bernarda Pera 6-1, 6-3 to move forward. Marred by an injury, Emma Raducanu's withdrawal ended her and fellow Briton Andy Murray's mixed doubles journey. The day also saw rain causing delays and French player Lucas Pouille pulling out due to injury.

