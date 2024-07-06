Left Menu

Highlights from Day Six of Wimbledon: Key Matches and Withdrawals

Day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships saw notable victories and a significant withdrawal. Alexander Zverev, Anna Kalinskaya, Ben Shelton, Jelena Ostapenko, and Ugo Humbert all advanced to the fourth round. However, Emma Raducanu's withdrawal ended Andy Murray's mixed doubles run. Rain delayed multiple matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 20:52 IST
Highlights from Day Six of Wimbledon: Key Matches and Withdrawals
AI Generated Representative Image

On the sixth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships, Alexander Zverev, the French Open finalist and German fourth seed, triumphed over Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (15) to secure a place in the fourth round.

Russian 17th seed Anna Kalinskaya defeated her compatriot, the 15th-seeded Liudmila Samsonova, with a score of 7-6(4), 6-2, advancing to the next stage. American 14th seed Ben Shelton edged past Canada's Denis Shapovalov in a thrilling five-set match (6-7(4), 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2), setting up a clash against top seed Jannik Sinner.

In another highlight, Latvian 13th seed Jelena Ostapenko conquered American Bernarda Pera 6-1, 6-3 to move forward. Marred by an injury, Emma Raducanu's withdrawal ended her and fellow Briton Andy Murray's mixed doubles journey. The day also saw rain causing delays and French player Lucas Pouille pulling out due to injury.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024