Elena Rybakina's Dominant Wimbledon Run

Elena Rybakina showcased a masterclass in dominance as she overpowered former world number one Caroline Wozniacki, securing her place in the Wimbledon fourth round. Rybakina dropped just one game in a decisive display.

Despite a brief mid-match interruption due to the Court One roof slide, Rybakina's momentum remained unchallenged. Wozniacki, returning to Wimbledon after a five-year hiatus following her retirement, showed moments of resistance but was unable to turn the tide against the defending champion.

The Moscow-born Kazakh delivered nine aces and 36 winners in a staggering 57 minutes of play. With her sights set on a second Wimbledon title, Rybakina now prepares to face 17th seed Anna Kalinskaya in the fourth round.

