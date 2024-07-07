Elena Rybakina's Dominant Wimbledon Run
Elena Rybakina overpowered Caroline Wozniacki to reach the Wimbledon fourth round, exhibiting a dominant performance by losing just one game. Returning from retirement, Wozniacki struggled to compete against the reigning champion. Rybakina, with nine aces and 36 winners, eyes her second Wimbledon title, facing Anna Kalinskaya next.
Elena Rybakina showcased a masterclass in dominance as she overpowered former world number one Caroline Wozniacki, securing her place in the Wimbledon fourth round. Rybakina dropped just one game in a decisive display.
Despite a brief mid-match interruption due to the Court One roof slide, Rybakina's momentum remained unchallenged. Wozniacki, returning to Wimbledon after a five-year hiatus following her retirement, showed moments of resistance but was unable to turn the tide against the defending champion.
The Moscow-born Kazakh delivered nine aces and 36 winners in a staggering 57 minutes of play. With her sights set on a second Wimbledon title, Rybakina now prepares to face 17th seed Anna Kalinskaya in the fourth round.
