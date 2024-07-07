Left Menu

Elena Rybakina's Dominant Wimbledon Run

Elena Rybakina overpowered Caroline Wozniacki to reach the Wimbledon fourth round, exhibiting a dominant performance by losing just one game. Returning from retirement, Wozniacki struggled to compete against the reigning champion. Rybakina, with nine aces and 36 winners, eyes her second Wimbledon title, facing Anna Kalinskaya next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-07-2024 01:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 01:07 IST
Elena Rybakina's Dominant Wimbledon Run
Elena Rybakina
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Elena Rybakina showcased a masterclass in dominance as she overpowered former world number one Caroline Wozniacki, securing her place in the Wimbledon fourth round. Rybakina dropped just one game in a decisive display.

Despite a brief mid-match interruption due to the Court One roof slide, Rybakina's momentum remained unchallenged. Wozniacki, returning to Wimbledon after a five-year hiatus following her retirement, showed moments of resistance but was unable to turn the tide against the defending champion.

The Moscow-born Kazakh delivered nine aces and 36 winners in a staggering 57 minutes of play. With her sights set on a second Wimbledon title, Rybakina now prepares to face 17th seed Anna Kalinskaya in the fourth round.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024