Wimbledon Thrills: Top Seeds Battle for Quarter-Final Spots

Wimbledon action continues at the All England Club on Sunday as the world's top players vie for a coveted quarter-final spot in London. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz faces 16th seed Ugo Humbert, while top seed Jannik Sinner competes against 14th seed Ben Shelton.

U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff is set to face compatriot Emma Navarro, seeded 19th. Meanwhile, French Open finalist Jasmine Paolini looks to extend her Wimbledon run with a win over 12th seed Madison Keys. The latest results and highlights are here.

Spanish third seed Alcaraz edged out Frances Tiafoe in a thrilling five-set match, while Humbert prevailed over Brandon Nakashima in four sets. Gauff, the second seed, is aiming to break her Wimbledon barrier against Navarro, who is in her best grass form. Top seed Sinner feels confident ahead of his match with Shelton, who has shown resilience in every round. Paolini, ranked seventh, braces for Keys' aggressive play. Wildcard Emma Raducanu, despite a wrist issue, aims to progress against qualifier Lulu Sun.

