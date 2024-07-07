Left Menu

Scotland's Dominant Win: A Rugby Triumph in Ottawa

Scotland's rugby team triumphed with a 73-12 victory over Canada in Ottawa during their four-match tour of the Americas. Despite an early try by Canada's Lucas Rumball, Scotland dominated the match with 11 tries. The team now looks forward to upcoming tests against the U.S., Chile, and Uruguay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 04:42 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 04:42 IST
Scotland's Dominant Win: A Rugby Triumph in Ottawa
AI Generated Representative Image

Scotland's rugby team showcased their dominance with an overwhelming 73-12 victory over Canada in Ottawa as part of their four-match tour of the Americas. Despite an early try by Canada's skipper Lucas Rumball, it was Scotland who took full control of the game.

With impressive performances from Dylan Richardson, Josh Bayliss, and debutant Arron Reed, Scotland secured a commanding 24-5 lead by halftime. Reed continued his remarkable performance in the second half, adding another try. Contributions from new scrumhalf Gus Warr and other teammates like Harry Paterson, Jamie Dobie, co-captain Stafford McDowall, and Kyle Steyn ensured a dominant win.

Canada managed to cross the line once more thanks to lock Kyle Baillie. Next up, Scotland faces the U.S. in Washington, followed by tests in Chile and Uruguay.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024