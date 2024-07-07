Scotland's Dominant Win: A Rugby Triumph in Ottawa

Scotland's rugby team showcased their dominance with an overwhelming 73-12 victory over Canada in Ottawa as part of their four-match tour of the Americas. Despite an early try by Canada's skipper Lucas Rumball, it was Scotland who took full control of the game.

With impressive performances from Dylan Richardson, Josh Bayliss, and debutant Arron Reed, Scotland secured a commanding 24-5 lead by halftime. Reed continued his remarkable performance in the second half, adding another try. Contributions from new scrumhalf Gus Warr and other teammates like Harry Paterson, Jamie Dobie, co-captain Stafford McDowall, and Kyle Steyn ensured a dominant win.

Canada managed to cross the line once more thanks to lock Kyle Baillie. Next up, Scotland faces the U.S. in Washington, followed by tests in Chile and Uruguay.

