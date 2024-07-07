Left Menu

Ben Shelton's Wimbledon Triumph Echoes His Father's Legacy

Ben Shelton has progressed to the fourth round at Wimbledon, emulating his father Bryan's achievement from 1994. Coaching from Bryan, Ben's journey reflects his growing tennis prowess and determination. He prepares to face world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, showcasing his unique serving skills and resilience in five-set matches.

Updated: 07-07-2024 09:27 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 09:27 IST
Ben Shelton
  Country:
  United Kingdom

Ben Shelton has reached the fourth round at Wimbledon, a milestone his father Bryan achieved in 1994. This accomplishment marks Ben's first time in the fourth round in just his second Wimbledon appearance.

Guided by his father and former coach Bryan, Ben overcame Denis Shapovalov with a score of 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Bryan was present in the stands, providing support and advice.

Ben's journey is characterized by powerful serves clocking up to 140 mph, endurance through consecutive five-set matches, and strategic play adjustments. He is now set to face world No. 1 Jannik Sinner for a spot in the quarterfinals.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

