Diksha Dagar's Tough Finish at Aramco Team Series, Leona Maguire Makes History
Diksha Dagar, after a late triple bogey, missed the Top-10 in the Aramco Team Series London. Leona Maguire became the first Irishwoman to win on the Ladies European Tour, securing victory with a historic eagle putt on the final hole.
Diksha Dagar, despite a promising start, dropped a late triple bogey on the 16th hole of the third and final round, finishing just outside the Top-10 at the Aramco Team Series in London. The Indian golfer concluded her round with a 2-over 75, landing at T-14 after being within the Top-5 earlier on. She now prepares for the upcoming Major Evian Championship and the Olympic Games in Paris.
This finish marks Dagar's best individual performance in the Aramco Series, indicating her game is in good shape for the looming big events, barring the mishap at the Par-4 16th. Fellow Indian golfer Tvesa Malik finished with a round of 75, placing T-48, while Pranavi Urs withdrew after the first round.
Leona Maguire made history by becoming the first Irishwoman to win on the Ladies European Tour (LET). Maguire, who led the Individual competition from the first day at Centurion Club with rounds of 66 (-7) and 72 (-1), secured her win by sinking an eagle putt on the final hole, ending at eight-under-par. Spain's Maria Hernandez claimed second with a bogey-free round of 68 (-5). In the Team competition, Team Nadaud triumphed over Team Hall following a thrilling three-hole playoff.
