Dhruv Sitwala Triumphs Over Pankaj Advani at 2024 Asian Billiards Championship

Pankaj Advani fell short in the 2024 Asian Billiards Championship final against Dhruv Sitwala, losing 2-5. Despite a strong comeback by Pankaj, Dhruv maintained his lead to secure the title. Pankaj reflected on the match and praised Dhruv's performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 15:26 IST
Indian cueist Pankaj Advani in action during Asian Billiards Championship (Image: Asian Billiards Championship). Image Credit: ANI
Pankaj Advani's quest for a hat-trick of titles at the 2024 Asian Billiards Championship was thwarted by his compatriot Dhruv Sitwala, who emerged victorious with a 5-2 score in the final round. Dhruv set an early lead with an impressive 103 points, leaving Pankaj to lag behind initially.

Despite a valiant effort where Pankaj scored 101 in one of the frames, Dhruv's consistency proved too strong. Dhruv recorded scores of 100, 101, and a perfect 100 in the decisive frames, clinching the victory and lifting the trophy. Pankaj managed commendable scores in some frames but couldn't match Dhruv's performance overall.

Post-match, Pankaj acknowledged the fierce competition and praised Dhruv's game. "It was a thrilling match against a good friend. Dhruv played exceptionally well. I am taking this as a lesson for future tournaments," he remarked, looking ahead to future opportunities.

