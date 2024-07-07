Left Menu

India vs South Africa: Harmanpreet Kaur Wins Toss in Second Women's T20I

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and decided to bowl first against South Africa in the second women's T20I. South Africa currently leads the three-match series 1-0. India introduced wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry, replacing Richa Ghosh. South Africa retained their previous team lineup.

The Indian team for this match includes key players such as Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma. South African team led by Laura Wolvaardt also features notable cricketers, including Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

