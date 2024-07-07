India vs South Africa: Harmanpreet Kaur Wins Toss in Second Women's T20I

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and decided to bowl first against South Africa in the second women's T20I on Sunday. South Africa leads the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first game.

India introduced debutant wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry, replacing Richa Ghosh, who is recovering from a concussion sustained in the first match. South Africa, on the other hand, chose to maintain their lineup without any changes.

The Indian team for this match includes key players such as Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma. South African team led by Laura Wolvaardt also features notable cricketers, including Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka.

