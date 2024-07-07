India vs South Africa: Harmanpreet Kaur Wins Toss in Second Women's T20I
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and decided to bowl first against South Africa in the second women's T20I. South Africa currently leads the three-match series 1-0. India introduced wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry, replacing Richa Ghosh. South Africa retained their previous team lineup.
- Country:
- India
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and decided to bowl first against South Africa in the second women's T20I on Sunday. South Africa leads the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first game.
India introduced debutant wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry, replacing Richa Ghosh, who is recovering from a concussion sustained in the first match. South Africa, on the other hand, chose to maintain their lineup without any changes.
The Indian team for this match includes key players such as Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma. South African team led by Laura Wolvaardt also features notable cricketers, including Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli: The Modern Cricket Maestro
T20 WC: WI win toss, put USA to bat in Super 8; Hope replaces injured King
"Great place to play cricket here": Roston Chase on Kensington Oval following WI-USA clash in T20 WC
Bangladesh Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl Against India in T20 World Cup Clash
Chaitanya Bishnoi, Aaron Jones, Sunny Patel set for Major League Cricket 2024