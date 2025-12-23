SA20: South Africa's Cricket Powerhouse Gearing Up for T20 World Cup

South African cricketer Kagiso Rabada sees the upcoming SA20 league as an important opportunity to prepare for next year's T20 World Cup. Following a rib injury, Rabada is ready to polish his skills in the fourth edition of SA20, set to begin this Friday.

The tournament will serve as a warm-up, allowing players to adjust to varied playing conditions across South Africa, which are similar to those anticipated in the World Cup, Rabada noted. His sentiments were echoed by South Africa's T20 captain Aiden Markram, who stressed the importance of treating the SA20 and World Cup as separate events.

Pretoria Capitals' captain Keshav Maharaj is thrilled to work under the guidance of cricket legends like Sourav Ganguly. The SA20 league, according to Commissioner Graeme Smith, has been influential in developing South African players for national and international cricket over the years.