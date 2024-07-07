Faith Kipyegon Shatters Women's 1,500m World Record at Paris Diamond League

Double Olympic gold medallist Faith Kipyegon set a new women's 1,500m world record with a stunning time of 3:49.04 in the final race of the Paris Diamond League on Sunday.

The Kenyan athlete surpassed her previous benchmark of 3:49.11, achieved last June in Florence. Kipyegon, a multi-time world champion, marked her first Diamond League appearance of the season and remains the frontrunner for another Olympic gold this year.

'I knew the world record was possible because I recently ran very fast in Kenya,' said Kipyegon, referring to her 3:53.98 effort at Kenya's Olympic Trials. 'I came here to run my race and assess my form for defending my Olympic title.'

Australian runner Jessica Hull finished second in 3:50.83, setting a new Oceanic 1,500m record, while Laura Muir of Britain, finishing third, broke her national record with a time of 3:53.79.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh set a new world record in the women's high jump, clearing 2.10 meters at the same meet, breaking a record that had stood since 1987.

