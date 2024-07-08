Lewis Hamilton's Emotional Triumph: A Historic Win at British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton's record-extending 104th career victory at the British Grand Prix was a tear-filled, emotional triumph. The win, his first since the controversial 2021 season, ended a 945-day drought and marked his ninth triumph at his home race.

Hamilton, who will join Ferrari in 2025, minced no words about his struggles. 'I can't stop crying,' the 39-year-old confessed to former teammate Jenson Button. 'There's definitely been days where I didn't feel like I was good enough.'

Reflecting on the victory, Hamilton noted the emotional weight of the journey between his last win and this milestone. With his family present, the win felt especially poignant. 'So this one feels it could be one of the most special ones for me,' he said.

