Wimbledon Drama: Alcaraz and Sinner Stay on Track, Gauff Tumbles Out
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and world number one Jannik Sinner advance to the Wimbledon quarter-finals, setting up a potentially thrilling showdown. However, women’s second seed Coco Gauff is out of the tournament. Both Alcaraz and Sinner expressed their satisfaction with their performances amid challenging matches.
Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz and world number one Jannik Sinner remain on course for a highly anticipated showdown by advancing to the quarter-finals. At the same time, women's second seed Coco Gauff was eliminated on a rain-disrupted Sunday.
French Open champion Alcaraz, aiming to defend his Wimbledon title and achieve the 'Channel Slam,' fought past Ugo Humbert 6-3 6-4 1-6 7-5. Alcaraz expressed his growing confidence and relief at avoiding another five-set match.
American 12th seed Tommy Paul will challenge Alcaraz in the last-eight after defeating Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2 7-6(3) 6-2. Italian Sinner, who could meet Alcaraz in the semi-finals, overcame Ben Shelton 6-2 6-4 7-6(9) and will face fifth seed Daniil Medvedev next. The day also saw heartbreak for British and American fans as Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff were knocked out.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
