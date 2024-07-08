Wimbledon Drama: Alcaraz and Sinner Stay on Track, Gauff Tumbles Out

Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz and world number one Jannik Sinner remain on course for a highly anticipated showdown by advancing to the quarter-finals. At the same time, women's second seed Coco Gauff was eliminated on a rain-disrupted Sunday.

French Open champion Alcaraz, aiming to defend his Wimbledon title and achieve the 'Channel Slam,' fought past Ugo Humbert 6-3 6-4 1-6 7-5. Alcaraz expressed his growing confidence and relief at avoiding another five-set match.

American 12th seed Tommy Paul will challenge Alcaraz in the last-eight after defeating Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2 7-6(3) 6-2. Italian Sinner, who could meet Alcaraz in the semi-finals, overcame Ben Shelton 6-2 6-4 7-6(9) and will face fifth seed Daniil Medvedev next. The day also saw heartbreak for British and American fans as Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff were knocked out.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)