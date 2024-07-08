Left Menu

Wimbledon Drama: Alcaraz and Sinner Stay on Track, Gauff Tumbles Out

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and world number one Jannik Sinner advance to the Wimbledon quarter-finals, setting up a potentially thrilling showdown. However, women’s second seed Coco Gauff is out of the tournament. Both Alcaraz and Sinner expressed their satisfaction with their performances amid challenging matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 02:47 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 02:47 IST
Wimbledon Drama: Alcaraz and Sinner Stay on Track, Gauff Tumbles Out
AI Generated Representative Image

Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz and world number one Jannik Sinner remain on course for a highly anticipated showdown by advancing to the quarter-finals. At the same time, women's second seed Coco Gauff was eliminated on a rain-disrupted Sunday.

French Open champion Alcaraz, aiming to defend his Wimbledon title and achieve the 'Channel Slam,' fought past Ugo Humbert 6-3 6-4 1-6 7-5. Alcaraz expressed his growing confidence and relief at avoiding another five-set match.

American 12th seed Tommy Paul will challenge Alcaraz in the last-eight after defeating Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2 7-6(3) 6-2. Italian Sinner, who could meet Alcaraz in the semi-finals, overcame Ben Shelton 6-2 6-4 7-6(9) and will face fifth seed Daniil Medvedev next. The day also saw heartbreak for British and American fans as Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff were knocked out.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024