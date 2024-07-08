Left Menu

Bayern Munich's Michael Olise Signing Marks New Era of Energy and Ideas

Bayern Munich has signed 22-year-old forward Michael Olise from Crystal Palace on a five-year contract. Olise is expected to bring fresh energy and innovation to the team after a trophy-less season. He scored 10 goals in 19 Premier League games last season and is the second new signing under Coach Vincent Kompany.

Bayern Munich has officially signed 22-year-old forward Michael Olise from Crystal Palace, aiming to inject "new energy, new ideas" into the team following their first trophy-less season in 12 years.

Olise, who inked a five-year deal, notably netted 10 goals in just 19 Premier League appearances last season, despite being sidelined by injuries for part of the year. His efforts were pivotal for Crystal Palace's strong finish to the campaign.

This long-anticipated acquisition marks Olise as the second new recruit since Bayern appointed Vincent Kompany as head coach. His arrival follows the earlier addition of Japanese defender Hiroki Ito from Stuttgart.

