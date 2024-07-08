Left Menu

Royal Troon Welcomes Elite Golfers for the 152nd British Open

Top golfers worldwide, including champions and qualifiers, will compete in the 152nd British Open from July 18-21 at Royal Troon. The list features prominent names like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Jordan Spieth across various exemptions and qualifying events.

Troon | Updated: 08-07-2024 09:23 IST
The prestigious 152nd British Open is set to take place at Royal Troon from July 18-21, featuring a stellar lineup of golf's elite. Among the competitors are renowned champions and top qualifiers who have made their mark across various exemptions and tournaments. Notable names include Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Jordan Spieth.

The list of players exempt or qualified includes British Open champions like Brian Harman and Cameron Smith, as well as top performers from recent major events and qualifying series. Masters champions such as Scottie Scheffler and PGA champions like Brooks Koepka will also grace the event.

Fans can look forward to a fierce competition as top 30 players from the 2023 Race to Dubai and FedEx Cup, among others, showcase their skills on the challenging Royal Troon course. The stage is set for an unforgettable tournament.

