Left Menu

PR Sreejesh Learns Vital Lesson from T20 World Cup Ahead of Paris Olympics

Veteran India hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, preparing for his fourth and likely final Olympics, draws inspiration from the Indian cricket team's T20 World Cup victory. He emphasizes the importance of patience, never giving up, and staying humble, qualities he aims to instill in younger athletes as a mentor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-07-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 17:28 IST
PR Sreejesh Learns Vital Lesson from T20 World Cup Ahead of Paris Olympics
PR Sreejesh

Veteran India hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, gearing up for his fourth and potentially final Olympics, draws inspiration from the Indian cricket team's recent T20 World Cup triumph. Sreejesh emphasized the crucial lesson of never giving up and avoiding premature celebrations, a mindset he aims to carry into the Paris Olympics.

Reflecting on his own journey and the advice from cricket legend Rahul Dravid, Sreejesh spoke about the importance of patience and humility. Starting hockey merely for board exam grace marks, he went on to win an Olympic bronze and become the first Indian goalkeeper to compete in four Olympics.

As a seasoned player and mentor, Sreejesh understands the heightened expectations that accompany significant achievements. He aims to guide the younger members of the team, instilling a focus on basics and resilience to meet the pressures of the upcoming Olympics.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024