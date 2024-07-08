PR Sreejesh Learns Vital Lesson from T20 World Cup Ahead of Paris Olympics

Veteran India hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, gearing up for his fourth and potentially final Olympics, draws inspiration from the Indian cricket team's recent T20 World Cup triumph. Sreejesh emphasized the crucial lesson of never giving up and avoiding premature celebrations, a mindset he aims to carry into the Paris Olympics.

Reflecting on his own journey and the advice from cricket legend Rahul Dravid, Sreejesh spoke about the importance of patience and humility. Starting hockey merely for board exam grace marks, he went on to win an Olympic bronze and become the first Indian goalkeeper to compete in four Olympics.

As a seasoned player and mentor, Sreejesh understands the heightened expectations that accompany significant achievements. He aims to guide the younger members of the team, instilling a focus on basics and resilience to meet the pressures of the upcoming Olympics.

