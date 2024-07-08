Race for National Coach: Indian Contenders Step Up

In the race for the national football team's head coach position, former Mohun Bagan and East Bengal coach Stanley Rozario and current NorthEast United assistant coach Nausad Moosa have thrown their hats in the ring. The vacancy emerged after the sacking of former coach Igor Stimac.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has revealed that they received an overwhelming 291 applications for the coveted role, including 100 candidates with UEFA Pro License diplomas. Rozario and Moosa are among the applicants with AFC Pro Licenses.

The AIFF will narrow down the candidates, with a shortlist to be assessed by an executive committee on July 20, aiming to announce the new head coach by the end of the month.

