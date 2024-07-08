Mumbai City FC Signs Striker Daniel Lalhlimpuia

Mumbai City FC has bolstered its attacking lineup by signing Indian striker Daniel Lalhlimpuia on a free transfer ahead of the forthcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Hailing from Mizoram, the 26-year-old spent the last two seasons with Punjab FC, featuring in three ISL matches last season but failing to score. Despite a goalless streak in nine appearances across tournaments last season, Lalhlimpuia is optimistic about his new journey.

'It's a dream come true for me to join Mumbai City FC. The club's environment is highly regarded, and I'm excited to train with the best players in the country,' Lalhlimpuia said. Since starting his career with Chandigarh Football Academy and progressing through the AIFF Elite Academy, he debuted professionally with Bengaluru FC in 2015. He has also played for Chennaiyin FC, Delhi Dynamos, and Odisha FC.

Head Coach Petr Kratky remarked, 'Daniel is a talented player who fits our playing style and is committed to working hard. We believe he will be a great addition to our attacking unit and can contribute to achieving our targets. We welcome Daniel to the club and look forward to working with him.'

