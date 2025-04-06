Blaze Erupts in Pune’s Historic Wada, No Casualties Reported

In Pune's Nana Peth locality, a traditional wooden house known as a wada was enveloped in flames on Sunday, according to official reports.

The Pune Fire Department swiftly responded to the emergency, deploying five fire tenders to combat the blaze. Dramatic visuals showed dense smoke emerging from the historic structure. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were recorded.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, with more information expected to unfold in the coming days.

