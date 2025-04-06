Blaze Erupts in Pune’s Historic Wada, No Casualties Reported
A fire broke out in a traditional wooden house in Pune's Nana Peth on Sunday. The Pune Fire Department quickly responded with five fire tenders. Thankfully, no injuries or casualties were reported, though the fire's cause remains under investigation.
In Pune's Nana Peth locality, a traditional wooden house known as a wada was enveloped in flames on Sunday, according to official reports.
The Pune Fire Department swiftly responded to the emergency, deploying five fire tenders to combat the blaze. Dramatic visuals showed dense smoke emerging from the historic structure. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were recorded.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, with more information expected to unfold in the coming days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
